U.S. stock futures were both positive and negative as the recent volatility on Wall Street continues. Friday's 2-percent declines in the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq turned all three measures negative for the week, and sent the Dow and S&P 500 back to May and April lows, respectively. (CNBC)



* Cramer on the sell-off: Negativity shouldn't stop you from careful stock-picking (CNBC)



Ahead of Monday's open, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were also all in correction territory. But the small-cap Russell 2000 was off about 19 percent from its recent highs, about 1 percent away from a bear market. (CNBC)



* It's now or never for a market down nearly 3% for the year with just 2 weeks to go (CNBC)

On the economy, The New York Fed issues its Empire State manufacturing index at 8:30 a.m. ET. The National Association of Home Builders releases its December housing market index. No major earnings are out this morning, but Oracle (ORCL) and Red Hat (RHT) are out after the bell. (CNBC)

Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller and former Fed Gov. Kevin Warsh wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that central bankers should pause their "double-barreled blitz of higher interest rates and tighter liquidity."



The Federal Reserve holds its final monetary policy meeting of the year tomorrow and Wednesday. Central bankers are expected to hike interest rates for the fourth time in 2018. The new path for rates in 2019 will be key the markets. (CNBC)

Today marks one year since bitcoin hit an all-time of $19,783. Since then, it has been a painful ride down to about $3,000 for cryptocurrency believers who this time last year were betting heavily on the disruption. (CNBC)