5 of Warren Buffett's best tips for investing in the stock market

At 88, Warren Buffett's white hair, bushy eyebrows and aw-shucks grin hardly make for an intimidating visage. But he is one of the most powerful investors in the world, thanks to his Midas Touch on Wall Street.
Today Buffett is CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, but he bought his first stock when he was just 11. Since then he's bought stocks through seven Democratic U.S. presidencies and seven Republican, he told CNBC's "Squawk Alley," in August.
And in that time, he's been very, very good at it. Buffett is worth $82.5 billion, according to Forbes, making him the third richest person alive (behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his friend and Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates).
So how does he do it? Here are five of his best bits of investing wisdom.