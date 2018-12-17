5 of Warren Buffett's best tips for investing in the stock market

"Now if they think they can dance in and out [of the market] and buy and sell stocks, they ought to head for Las Vegas. I mean, they can't do that," Buffett told "Squawk Box" October 2014. "But what they can do is determinate that there's a number of solid American businesses, a great number of them, and if you own a cross section of them and particularly if you buy them over time, you basically can't lose."

Investing is a long game, he says.

"I know what markets are going to do over a long period of time: They're going to go up. But in terms of what's going to happen in a day or a week or a month or a year even, I've never felt that I knew it and I've never felt that was important," Buffett told Becky Quick on "Squawk Box" in February 2016.

"I will say that in 10 or 20 or 30 years, I think stocks will be a lot higher than they are now."

Buffett has also likened buying stocks to owning more tangible assets. "If you own stocks like you'd own a farm or apartment house, you don't get a quote on those every day or every week," Buffett told "Squawk Box." So, too, should it be when you're buying a share of a company.