December is typically a very positive month for markets. The Dow has only fallen during 25 Decembers going back to 1931.

The S&P 500 averages a 1.6 percent gain for December, making it typically the best month for the market, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac.

While the S&P 500 began dissemination in 1950, the performance data was backtested through 1928. It's worth noting that historically, the second half of December tends to see gains.

– CNBC's Gina Francolla contributed to this report.

