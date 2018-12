"The best investment I ever made was when I was 25," says Grant Cardone, a best-selling author, speaker and sales trainer. Cardone says that at the time, he hated sales--simply because he didn't know much about it. His solution? Borrowing $3,000 from his mother to buy a sales training program.

"I went from making $30,000 to making $100,000 a year," says Cardone. "But more importantly, for the first time in my life, I could say that I actually enjoyed sales. For the first time, I knew what I was doing."

If you own your own company or are thinking of starting one, you will need to be your own secretary, your own receptionist, your own financial officer--you name it. Make it a habit to continuously strive to improve so you can build yourself up to be as knowledgeable as possible in your career.