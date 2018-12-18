With Alexa and Siri for the office, complaining at work is going to get a lot more dangerous

Today most AI systems can listen and respond to verbal commands, but their ability to interpret nonverbal cues, such as pitch, tone, eye movement, hand gestures and how you stand is developing rapidly, said Josh Feast, CEO and co-founder of Cogito, a company that uses AI to help sales and service professionals. "The way we interact with (virtual assistants) will evolve to resemble actual human-to-human interactions," he said. "Everyone in an office will effectively have a personal-behavior assistant. "Technology will be much more pervasive in the office."

Cogito's AI is currently being used by health care, banking and insurance companies to help agents. The system displays visual cues to call-center agents to alert them if they are interrupting or speaking too quickly. It will also suggest ways to respond appropriately if the customer is getting emotional and needs empathy. Apple — which declined to comment — teamed up with Salesforce to offer Siri to corporate customers in September.

As the AI moves beyond chatbots for the customer service department and is inserted into all walks of office life, AI will be monitoring many employees in real-time and word by word. Even employees' health. Feast said the technology will monitor heart rate, breathing and blood pressure, along with verbal and nonverbal cues to determine the physical and emotional state of users and then coach them to improve behavior.

"Unless regulations prevent it, AI-enabled virtual assistants will become the eyes and ears of HR departments, disseminating data on the work habits and enthusiasm of employees," Rosenberg said. AI will be able to listen in on meetings and take notes, assess who's participating and document the tone — positive or negative — used by speakers. "I would hope regulations require companies to inform people when an AI is listening to a meeting and tracking participation."

Amazon — which did not respond to multiple requests for comment — has an Alexa for Business unit, which currently touts its use as a conference-call technology replacement, for use at an employee's desk and even at home. A recent blog post from the Alexa for Business team discussed new "usage metrics across all shared devices managed by Alexa for Business, as well as private skill usage across users and devices."

On its website, Alexa for Business lists clients across a range of industries — Conde Nast, GE, Fender and Brooks Brothers are among customers referenced.