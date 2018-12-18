She was denied public service loan forgiveness, so she filed a lawsuit

Amanda Lawson-Ross, a psychologist at the University of Florida, was in a government program in which public servants can get student debt cancelled after 10 years.

Or so she thought.

Nearly seven years into her payments, she received a call from someone at Great Lakes, the company that serviced her loans for the U.S. Department of Education, who informed her that she didn't actually qualify for public service loan forgiveness because she had the wrong loan type.

"I immediately broke down and just started sobbing," Lawson-Ross said. "I had planned everything around this."

She's now suing Great Lakes.

The number of people who've been financially derailed by the public service loan forgiveness program is piling up, and so are the borrowers interested in bringing their servicers to court to seek damages, according to lawyers and consumer advocates.