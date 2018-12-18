Goldman expects emerging market currencies to 'bounce back' in 2019

Goldman Sachs Asset Management expects to see improving economic conditions in emerging markets over the coming months, thus providing a springboard for the value of regional stocks and currencies.

Emerging market currencies have been under pressure throughout much of 2018, on the back of a stronger U.S. dollar that is trading up almost 5 percent against a basket of six major currencies this year.

But, the CEO for EMEA and Global Head of Fixed Income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management told CNBC on Tuesday that while the dollar has performed well year-to-date, financial markets have probably "seen the best of it."

"I guess if we go into next year, we would see many emerging market currencies in particular, many of which have underperformed significantly in 2018, having a bounce back," Andrew Wilson told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Tuesday.

The greenback stood at around 96.851 against a basket of rivals at around 1:10 p.m. London time.