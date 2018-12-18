Here's how much money it costs to be Santa Claus—and how much you can make

The suit makes the man, as the saying goes. All the more so when you're trying to be a convincing Santa Claus.

For the Atlanta-based Rick Rosenthal, who has turned being Santa into a thriving, year-round business, nailing the look is crucial, and the bright red suit is only the first step. After all, Rosenthal says, "if you don't look like Santa, you're not going to be Santa."

Rosenthal is an industry veteran. He has been the Santa for the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons sports teams since 2013, and he acts as a booking agent for other Santas, Mrs. Clauses and elves. He also runs one of the largest Santa schools in the country.

"People trust you because you're Santa. They just come running up to you," Rosenthal says. You have to commit to this business, if you want to succeed: "It is not a job, it's a calling."