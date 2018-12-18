Twitter for iPhone will now let you see the newest tweets first, here's how

Twitter rolled out an update to its iPhone app Tuesday that lets you see tweets in reverse chronological order, with the newest tweets at the top of your feed. It's a change from how Twitter had been showing its timeline, where popular "top" tweets were displayed ahead of the most recent tweets.

I didn't like Twitter's method of promoting older, but popular, tweets first, because it made it hard to read what's happening in the present. Often, for example, I'd open Twitter and see popular news stories that were several hours old toward the top of my feed. I prefer to see what's happening right now.

The change is also coming to Android soon, and has been available on Twitter's website for months.

You can quickly swap between reverse-chronological and top-tweets first mode. All you need to do is:

Update your iPhone app. The update is rolling out Tuesday, so you may not see it immediately.

Open Twitter on your phone.

Tap the new "sparkle" icon on the top-right of the app.

If you want to change the settings on Twitter.com:

Log into your account.

Click your profile picture on the top-right.

Tap the Account option on the left-menu.

Under "Content" make sure the box for "Show the best tweets first" is unchecked.

