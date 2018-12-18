Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho leaves club with immediate effect

English Premier League team Manchester United is looking for a new Manager after Jose Mourinho left the club with immediate effect on Tuesday morning.

The Portuguese had been in charge at Old Trafford for two and a half years, but a string of poor recent results and suggestions of a breakdown of relationships between Mourinho and several big name players have seen the club take action.

"A caretaker-manager will be appointed until the end of the season while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager," United said in a statement.

"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future," the statement read.

Ironically, the sacking comes three years and one day after Mourinho suffered the same fate when his second spell in charge of fellow Premier League team Chelsea also came to an end following a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Despite winning the English League Cup and European soccer's secondary tournament, the Europa League in his first season in charge at Manchester United, Mourinho failed to get success in the Premier League or Champions League.

It was only in January this year that Mourinho signed a contract extension that was supposed to keep him as Manchester United manager until 2020.

Shares in Germany-listed Manchester United shares are up 1.4 percent on the back of the news.