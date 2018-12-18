Energy Commodities

Oil sinks 5% to fresh 15-month low on rising US, Russian output

  • Oil prices sinks to a 15-month low below $48 a barrel, extending the previous session's selling.
  • Crude output from U.S. shale fields is set to rise above 8 million barrels per day for the first time ever, government data showed on Monday.
  • Russia is reportedly pumping at 11.42 million bpd this month, a level that would mark an all-time high if confirmed.
Oil demand remains a bigger concern than supply, says analyst
Oil prices dived 5 percent to a 15-month low on Tuesday as the United States and Russia continue to pump at record levels ahead of planned output cuts by OPEC and its allies.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell to its lowest since September 2017, after closing under $50 a barrel on Monday for the first time in over a year. WTI was last down $2.59, or 5.2 percent, at $47.29 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, tumbled to a nearly 14-month low at $57.20 on Tuesday. It was trading $2.45, or 4.1 percent, lower at $57.16 a barrel around 11:25 a.m. ET (1625 GMT).

Oil prices are now trading in a zone that could trigger a plunge towards U.S. crude's 2017 low near $42 a barrel, according to John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.

"There's not a lot of support on the chart between $48 and $42," he said. "Getting the close under $50 was very important on a technical basis. It just fed the negativity."

From peak to trough, WTI has lost nearly 38 percent of its value since hitting a roughly four-year high in early October. The slump has brought WTI's year-to-date losses to nearly 20 percent. Brent has fallen as much as 34 percent since its October high and is down 12.5 percent in 2018.

This month, oil output from U.S. shale fields is set to rise above 8 million barrels per day for the first time ever, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Monday. Production from the seven key regions is forecast to rise by nearly 134,000 bpd in January, the biggest increase since September.

U.S. crude futures fell sharply lower on Monday after energy data firm Genscape reported that crude stockpiles at a closely watched storage hub in the Cushing, Oklahoma rose by more than 1 million barrels.

Meanwhile, sources tell Reuters Russia is pumping at 11.42 million bpd this month, a level that would mark an all-time high if confirmed.

Russia is the largest producer in an alliance of 10 oil-exporting countries that reached an agreement with OPEC to cut output earlier this month. The roughly two dozen producers began limiting their output last year in order to drain a global crude glut.

The alliance eased off those caps earlier this year, but now that crude stockpiles are once again on the rise, the producers are launching another round of supply cuts that aim to take 1.2 million barrels from the market

However, the cutbacks do not go into effect until January, and Russia has warned that it will only gradually taper off output.

Low oil demand means weak global economy: Goldman's head of commodity research
Goldman Sachs believes Brent crude will rebound and average $70 a barrel in 2019, but the investment bank's head of commodities research, Jeff Currie, says that won't happen tomorrow.

"The market is not going to buy forward expectations of supply cuts. It's not going to buy promises from China for policy stimulus. It needs to see real physical tightness," he told CNBC's "Power Lunch" on Monday.

Oil was also dragged lower by a tumble in U.S. stock markets on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are now on pace for their worst performance since the great depression in 1931.

The weakness across assets is causing investors to question whether there is something "bigger and more sinister" happening in the global economy, according to Currie.

"We're not just seeing it in oil and commodities. It's happening across the asset space," he said. "It's very rare that you see stocks, bonds and commodities all down together."

Oil futures had pared overnight losses on Tuesday as U.S. stocks rebounded, but fell to new session lows in late morning trading.

