The 10 cities where employees work the longest and commute the farthest

In addition to salary, there are a number of other factors, like commute and work schedule, that impact an employee's well-being. In fact, a new survey from the human resources consulting firm Robert Half found that 23 percent of workers have quit a job over a bad commute.

And yet, in some cities, people are willing to do whatever it takes to get to the jobs they spend hours at.

Financial site SmartAsset took a look at the 25 places where workers are the most committed to their jobs, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau to examine which cities have employees who work the longest hours per week, longest number of weeks per year and have commute times of an hour or more. The site then created an overall score for each city, with 100 being the highest score and zero being the lowest.

To find out which 10 cities have the most dedicated workers, check out the list below.