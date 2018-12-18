VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 cities where employees work the longest and commute the farthest

ML Harris/Getty Images

In addition to salary, there are a number of other factors, like commute and work schedule, that impact an employee's well-being. In fact, a new survey from the human resources consulting firm Robert Half found that 23 percent of workers have quit a job over a bad commute.

And yet, in some cities, people are willing to do whatever it takes to get to the jobs they spend hours at.

Financial site SmartAsset took a look at the 25 places where workers are the most committed to their jobs, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau to examine which cities have employees who work the longest hours per week, longest number of weeks per year and have commute times of an hour or more. The site then created an overall score for each city, with 100 being the highest score and zero being the lowest.

To find out which 10 cities have the most dedicated workers, check out the list below.

Focused, dedicated businesswoman working late at computers in dark office
Hero Images | Getty Images

10. Hialaeh, Florida

Average hours worked per week: 38.4

Average weeks worked per year: 48

Percent of employees who have an hour or more commute: 51 percent

Score on a scale of 0-100: 85.10

9. Chandler, Arizona

Average hours worked per week: 39.8

Average weeks worked per year: 47.6

Percent of employees who have an hour or more commute: 35 percent

Score on a scale of 0-100: 88.94

8. Irving, Texas

Average hours worked per week: 40.4

Average weeks worked per year: 47.2

Percent of employees who have an hour or more commute: 33 percent

Score on a scale of 0-100: 90.52

photoquest7 | iStock | Getty Images
Denver's economy is solid, and it has a strong, educated workforce. It also has the nation’s fourth-largest concentration of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) employees.

7. Denver, Colorado

Average hours worked per week: 40.3

Average weeks worked per year: 47.4

Percent of employees who have an hour or more commute: 39 percent

Score on a scale of 0-100: 91.20

6. Fremont, California

Average hours worked per week: 38.3

Average weeks worked per year: 47.9

Percent of employees who have an hour or more commute: 59 percent

Score on a scale of 0-100: 94.36

5. Dallas, Texas

Average hours worked per week: 40.3

Average weeks worked per year: 47.4

Percent of employees who have an hour or more commute: 44 percent

Score on a scale of 0-100: 94.58

Kav Dadfar | Getty Images
Houston, Texas

4. Plano, Texas

Average hours worked per week: 40

Average weeks worked per year: 47.7

Percent of employees who have an hour or more commute: 44 percent

Score on a scale of 0-100: 96.39

3. Arlington, Virginia

Average hours worked per week: 41.8

Average weeks worked per year: 48

Percent of employees who have an hour or more commute: 53 percent

Score on a scale of 0-100: 97.52

2. Jersey City, New Jersey (tie)

Average hours worked per week: 39.9

Average weeks worked per year: 47.4

Percent of employees who have an hour or more commute: 66 percent

Score on a scale of 0-100: 100

1. Miami, Florida (tie)

Average hours worked per week: 39.8

Average weeks worked per year: 48.1

Percent of employees who have an hour or more commute: 51 percent

Score on a scale of 0-100: 100

"Some of the most committed workers are clustered in cities that are accessible from the biggest cities, with strong job markets," SmartAsset's VP of Financial Education AJ Smith told CNBC Make It.

Smith says that SmartAsset did not focus on whether factors like a concentration of low-wage jobs or high unemployment contributed to residents traveling far for work and spending longer hours there.

"We found that workers in Jersey City, Arlington and Fremont allocate a large chunk of their time to their jobs in terms of commute time. These workers may be commuting to jobs in New York, D.C. and San Francisco."

