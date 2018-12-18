Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: FedEx, Micron and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

FedEx shares dropped nearly 6 percent during after hours trading Tuesday as the company lowered its full year 2019 earnings guidance but beat expectations this quarter. It lowered its full year earnings guidance to a range of $15.50 to $16.60 per share, down from $17.20 to $17.80 per share. Analysts expected $17.33 per share.

FedEx reported second-quarter earnings of $4.03 per share while analysts expected $3.94. It also beat expectations in revenue, reporting $17.8 billion, versus analysts' prediction of $17.75 billion.

Jabil shares rose as much as 12.5 percent during after hours trading as it beat expectations on earnings and revenue for the quarter. The company earned 90 cents per share, beating analysts' expectations of 88 cents per share. It also beat revenue estimates of $6.10 billion, reporting $6.51 billion.

Micron Technology shares fell nearly 8 percent in the extended session after the company missed revenue expectations. The company reported $7.91 billion, missing revenue estimates of $8.02 billion. It reported earnings of $2.97 per share, beating analysts' expectations of $2.96 per share.