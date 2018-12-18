Stocks set to bounce | Oil sinks | Moonves won't get $120 million severance

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after a Monday sell-off that saw the Dow and S&P 500 off to their worst December start since 1980, and just slightly above what would be their worst December start since 1931. (CNBC)
* Market on pace for worst December since Great Depression (CNBC)
* Cramer: Four things need to happen for the stock market to bottom (CNBC)
Oil prices fell 4 percent today, for a third consecutive session, amid reports of swelling inventories and forecasts of record U.S. and Russian output combined with a sharp sell-off in global stock markets. (Reuters)
The Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day policy meeting today, with investors anxiously anticipating the central bank's interest rate decision and policy statement tomorrow afternoon. Markets are expecting a rate hike tomorrow. (CNBC)
On the data front early this morning, the government is out with November housing starts at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for a 0.7 percent decline after a 1.5 percent increase in October. (CNBC)