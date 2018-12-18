Stocks set to bounce | Oil sinks | Moonves won't get $120 million severance

President Donald Trump's first national security advisor, Michael Flynn, is set to be sentenced by a federal judge today — and despite a recent dispute with Robert Mueller, there's good reason to believe he will get a light punishment. (CNBC)

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed his nation this morning to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's "reform and opening up." He struck a relatively defiant tone in response to calls for changes to the economy. (CNBC)

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro is gathering a group of Democratic party financiers tomorrow for a private breakfast as he looks to amass a 2020 presidential campaign war chest. (CNBC)

Goldman Sachs (GS) ignored warning signs in dealings with Malaysian investment fund 1MDB, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper cites internal documents and people involved with 1MDB transactions.



* Goldman says it was lied to in 1MDB scandal that has plagued its stock (CNBC)

CBS' (CBS) board of directors announced it would not pay former chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves a $120 million severance package, after completing an investigation of sexual harassment allegations against Moonves. (CNBC)



A judge ruled that CBS (CBS) and Viacom (VIAB) controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone be placed under court-appointed guardianship due to his difficulties in speaking. However, the trust that controls the media giant remains under Redstone's sole control until he dies or is deemed incapacitated.

A federal government committee and other top regulators in the U.S. have approved the proposed merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, paving the way for a union between the country's third- and fourth-largest wireless operators. (NYT)



* Elon Musk's Boring Co. to show off Los Angeles transportation tunnels (USA Today)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced a $5 billion stock buyback and reaffirmed its full-year 2018 guidance. It came amid the controversy surrounding the company's talc products and whether they contained cancer-causing asbestos. (CNBC)



* J&J CEO: 'We unequivocally believe' our baby powder does not contain asbestos (CNBC)

The U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory today urging new restrictions, including taxes and indoor vaping bans to combat youth e-cigarette use. More than 2 million middle school, high school and college teens use e-cigs. (USA Today)

Democratic-led states urged U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Texas to clarify that Obamacare is still in effect and can be enforced while they challenge a ruling that a central feature of the health law is unconstitutional. (WSJ)



* Health-care stocks plunge after federal judge rules Obamacare unconstitutional (CNBC)