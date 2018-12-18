Trump and Congress barrel toward a Christmastime government shutdown over border wall

The immigration dispute raises the specter of the third partial shutdown this year. While damage will be limited because only about a quarter of the government is unfunded, this closure would come only a few days before Christmas and likely last until after Democrats take a House majority in the new Congress on Jan. 3. The impasse casts doubts on Washington's ability to function in the new Congress, where Republicans will hold the Senate and White House and Democrats will control the House.

Trump wants Congress to pass $5 billion for the wall, even though he previously insisted Mexico would fund it. Pelosi and Schumer have flatly denied the president's request. They call the proposed barrier inhumane and ineffective.

Instead, they floated two different plans to Trump last week. One includes appropriations bills for six agencies and a yearlong continuing resolution to fund DHS. The other would pass a continuing resolution to keep all seven departments running.

"President Trump should support one of these options. ... Unfortunately, since our meeting last Tuesday, Leader Pelosi and I have still not heard from the White House whether they will accept either of these two options. Nor have we heard from our Republican colleagues in the Senate or House," Schumer, the Senate minority leader, said Monday. He contended "no threat or temper tantrum will get the president his wall."

Schumer reiterated on Tuesday that Democrats have not heard from Trump.

But on Tuesday morning White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News that the administration could support "$1.6 billion for the wall ... as long as we can couple that with other funding resources to get to the $5 billion."

She added, "at the end of the day we don't want to shut down the government. We want to shut down the border."

Nine Senate Democrats need to get on board with a spending plan to reach the 60 votes needed to pass a bill. Schumer has said Senate Democrats would authorize $1.6 billion for border security, but not the wall as Trump has proposed. On Monday, Trump claimed politicians who say "you can have good Border Security without a Wall" are just "following the party line."

With their current majority, Republicans can pass a spending measure in the House without Democratic votes. Many House Democrats would likely oppose even the $1.6 billion for border security floated by Schumer. The House will not go back into session until Wednesday, which gives lawmakers even less time to keep the government running.

Trump may not provide the clarity that both Democratic and Republican lawmakers seek before then. A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request to comment on whether the president will give any more details Tuesday on what he would accept in a spending bill.

For now, Congress appears to have little idea what the president desires as the shutdown deadline draws closer. it's not even clear if lawmakers will vote on any package at this point.

"Senate Republican leadership has no idea what President Trump wants. Neither does House Republican leadership," Schumer said Monday.

A government shutdown this weekend would affect fewer people than it typically would. Along with Homeland Security, the unfunded agencies are the departments of Transportation, Commerce, Interior, Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development and Justice.

