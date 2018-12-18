[The stream is slated to start at 1:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to brief reporters Tuesday afternoon as the Trump administration battles to keep the government open while securing funding for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

Earlier Tuesday, Sanders suggested that the president might back down from his demand that Congress appropriate $5 billion for the project ahead of the Friday funding deadline for a number of government agencies.

"We have other ways that we can get to that $5 billion," Sanders told Fox News. Trump said last week that he would be "proud" to shut down the government over the matter, but Sanders seemed to walk that position back.

She said that "at the end of the day, we don't want to shut down the government. We want to shut down the border."

The briefing comes as those in the Trump orbit face down legal challenges.

New York's Attorney General announced Tuesday that the Donald J. Trump Foundation has agreed to dissolve under judicial supervision. The decision comes amid an ongoing lawsuit brought by the state against the embattled charity. In a statement, Trump Foundation attorney Alan Futerfas called the attorney general's announcement "inaccurate" and "misleading."

Meanwhile, in Washington, a federal judge warned Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn that he may face prison time despite a recommendation of leniency from special counsel Robert Mueller's office. Mueller recommended a light sentence, possibly including no time behind bars. The judge postponed sentencing until at least March.