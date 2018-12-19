60 percent of millennials don't have enough money to cover a $1,000 emergency

If your basement floods or your car breaks down, you may not have enough money to cover the bill. Especially if you're a millennial.

A new survey from LendingTree finds that 6 out of 10 millennials (which LendingTree classifies as those aged 22 to 37) say they don't have enough put away to handle a $1,000 emergency expense, meaning they would have to raise the funds by borrowing them, putting them on a credit card, or by selling something. The survey, conducted earlier this month, asked 1,000 U.S. adults about their savings level.

Over half of Americans, 52 percent, say they couldn't do it, either. Baby boomers (ages 54-72) fare the best, with about 60 percent saying they could handle a $1,000 emergency by using cash or savings.

Gen-Xers (ages 38-53) are only slightly better off than millennials, with about 48 percent saying they'd be OK.