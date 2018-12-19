When Apple introduced its electrocardiogram feature for the Apple Watch last month, it instantly gave millions of people unprecedented access to their health information.

The Apple Watch is the first mass-market product with an ECG, which lets consumers get a reading of their heart's rhythm and potentially pick up on a type of arrhythmia called atrial fibrillation. That's a big deal, but it also raises some concerns.

While the device gives people more control over their health and better data on their conditions is laudable, many doctors are worried about false positives. That is, the Apple Watch may be wrong in some cases, resulting in healthy people rushing unnecessarily to the emergency room. Check out the Twitter hashtag #cardiotwitter to see how that's playing out.

"I love the idea of patients participating in their own health, and I'm not anti-Apple," said Dr. Brian Kolski, a cardiologist in Orange County, California. "But I also don't want to be pulled away from those who are actually sick."

Kolski said he recently started getting messages from patients who were using the ECG feature and just needed reassurance because they didn't quite understand the reading. "U up?" one perfectly healthy patient emailed him at midnight one night, along with data from the watch.

"I'm in an area of Southern California where there are a lot of worried well," Kolski said.