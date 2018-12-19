5 easy tricks that could help you save thousands of dollars in 2019

If you want to save more money, start by getting out of your own way:Automate the process. Set up your savings accounts, retirement funds and debt-repayment plans to draw money from your paycheck or checking account each month so that you never have to make the choice to spend or save those dollars.

As self-made millionaire David Bach writes in "The Automatic Millionaire," automating your finances is "the one step that virtually guarantees that you won't fail financially. … You'll never be tempted to skimp on savings because you won't even see the money going directly from your paycheck to your savings accounts."

It can also be a smart way to get a headstart on a financial goal, such as building up your emergency fund.