McConnell says Senate will introduce a short-term bill to avoid a government shutdown

The Senate will introduce a short-term measure Wednesday to fund the government as an impasse over President Donald Trump's border wall threatens a partial government shutdown.

The so-called continuing resolution would fund the government through Feb. 8, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced. The Senate will take up the measure later Wednesday, the Kentucky Republican said. Lawmakers need to pass spending bills by midnight Friday to avoid a partial shutdown.

The plan would push the ongoing debate over immigration and border security into next year, when Democrats will hold control of the House and Nancy Pelosi will likely be speaker.

"We need the government to remain open for the American people," McConnell said on the Senate floor. He contended that Democrats have not taken border security seriously enough, saying they had an "allergy to sensible immigration policies."