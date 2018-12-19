Most of the S&P 500 is already in a bear market

Most of the S&P 500, 60 percent of members, closed in bear market territory on Wednesday after U.S. stocks sold off following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates.

Wall Street traditionally defines a correction as a drop of 10 percent or more from recent highs, while a bear market is defined as a drop of 20 percent or more. The energy, materials and financials sectors all closed in a bear market. The real estate and utilities sectors were the only two sectors that did not close in a correction.