If you can't gather a crew for your "The Great British Baking Show" marathon, you can still binge-watch with your friends and loved ones remotely. Netflix Party allows you to "host" viewing parties for multiple people on different devices.

After downloading the Chrome extension, click on the NP button on the extension bar near the top right of your browser screen to start a session. It will provide a link that you can share. Whoever joins will be able to watch the content simultaneously, and there's a nifty chat screen on the side for your heated, passionate discussions.