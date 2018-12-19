For its newly-created executive position of vice president of original content, Netflix has tapped Channing Dungey, the trailblazing woman who canceled ABC's "Roseanne" after its star Roseanne Barr tweeted racist commentsin May.

After three years as ABC's president, Dungey resigned from her position at the network in November. Earlier this week, Netflix announced Dungey's hire and she is expected to start in February.

"I'm drawn to the forward-thinking, risk-taking and creative culture at Netflix, and the deeply talented people there…" Dungey said in a statement.

The move comes at a time in which Netflix is ramping up its original content. Its major original hits this year included "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" and "The Haunting of Hill House." As the vice president of original content, Netflix says Dungey will be setting strategic direction of Netflix's programming and overseeing the company's deals with producers including Shonda Rhimes, Jenji Kohan, Kenya Barris, Steven DeKnight and Marti Noxon.

Dungey is a trailblazer in the entertainment world. She made history as the first African American, and first African American woman, to head up a major TV network when she was promoted to ABC's president in February 2016. During her tenure at ABC (which began in 2004), she racked up hits like "American Crime," "Once Upon a Time," "How to Get Away with Murder" and "Scandal."

In May, despite the show's high-ratings, Dungey swiftly decided to kill "Roseanne" after Barr made racist comments via Twitter about Valerie Jarrett, a former aid to President Barack Obama. Dungey sharply condemned the tweets.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Dungey said in a statement at the time.

Dungey's move to pull the plug on "Roseanne" was praised by Hollywood icons, with stars including Viola Davis, Kerry Washington and Star Jones taking to Twitter to praise Dungey for her quick decision to pull the show.

