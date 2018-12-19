British brewed Budweiser beer to rely on solar power from 2020

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Budweiser beer will be brewed in Britain using solar power from 2020 following a 15-year deal signed by brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) and renewable power developer Lightsource BP, the companies said on Wednesday.

Lightsource BP will develop and operate 100 megawatts (MW) of solar projects to generate enough electricity for AB InBev's breweries. The power being generated is the equivalent to the amount used by 18,000 homes.

The solar projects are expected to be completed and connected to Britain's power grid by the end of 2020.

AB InBev, the world's largest brewer, produces more than 17 million cans and bottles of Budweiser beer each week from its two main breweries in Magor, South Wales and Samlesbury, Lancashire.

The initiative is part of the company's sustainability goals which include purchasing all electricity from renewable sources by 2025, AB InBev said in a statement.

No financial details were disclosed, but Lightsource said the deal would enable it to develop the solar projects without subsidies.

Oil major BP acquired a 43 percent stake in Lightsource, Europe's biggest solar energy developer, last year.

