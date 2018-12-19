Self-made millionaire Tony Robbins shares the biggest and most memorable splurges of his life

Tony Robbins didn't always have the cash to splurge.

"I grew up dirt poor," he tells CNBC Make It. "We were always broke and trying to get by." And so, "early in my life, I thought, 'I'm going to make enough money that my family will never have to worry about this. I'm going to find a way to succeed.'"

Robbins did just that: He has built a multimillion-dollar fortune as an entrepreneur, investor and business strategist.

Along with his success, "I've had a few" significant, memorable splurges, he says. Perhaps his biggest one was when he was in his 20s and first started making big money. "I was about 24, 25 years old," he recalls. "I'd built a company that had become pretty successful and I had a really amazing economic month where I made half a million dollars in a month, which was incredible at the time.

"And I always had wanted to go to Fiji. I always wanted to have an island but I couldn't afford it. And then I saw an opportunity at a place I loved" to invest in some property there, he says.