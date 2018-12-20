12 bad money habits to break to build more wealth in 2019

Retirement might seem too far off to start considering, but the longer you wait to start saving and investing, the more you'll miss out on compound interest.

Enrolling in your employer's 401(k) plan — a tax-advantaged retirement savings account that allows you to build wealth over time — is one of the simplest ways to invest. It's also smart to consider alternate retirement savings accounts, such as a Roth IRA, traditional IRA or a health savings account.

As for how much to save, experts generally agree that, in order to retire comfortably, you'll want to work your way up to setting aside 10 to 15 percent of your pre-tax income. That said, everyone's situation is unique. To help you figure out the right amount for you, consult a retirement calculator — or, maybe, listen to Suze Orman.