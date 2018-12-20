6 books to read in 2019 if you want to get rich

This 1992 classic, which was recently revised and updated, is a favorite of early retirees and super savers.

One New York City-based millennial, who goes by the pen name J.P. Livingston on her blog "The Money Habit," retired with $2.25 million before age 30. It was "Your Money or Your Life" that "opened my eyes" to the idea of early retirement, she tells CNBC Make It.

Grant Sabatier of "Millennial Money," who went from having $2.26 in his bank account to seven figures, calls it "the best book on money, period." And Chris Reining, 39, who buckled down on his finances in his late 20s in order to retire before 40, calls it "the book that changed my life" on his blog.

Find "Your Money or Your Life" here.