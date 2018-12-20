VISIT CNBC.COM

6 books to read in 2019 if you want to get rich

If you want to earn more money in 2019, a simple start is to crack open a book: The majority of wealthy people devote at least 30 minutes a day to reading.

Below, CNBC Make It rounded up six money-related reads, from personal finance classics to new releases, that could help you build wealth in 2019.

"Your Money or Your Life" by Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez

This 1992 classic, which was recently revised and updated, is a favorite of early retirees and super savers.

One New York City-based millennial, who goes by the pen name J.P. Livingston on her blog "The Money Habit," retired with $2.25 million before age 30. It was "Your Money or Your Life" that "opened my eyes" to the idea of early retirement, she tells CNBC Make It.

Grant Sabatier of "Millennial Money," who went from having $2.26 in his bank account to seven figures, calls it "the best book on money, period." And Chris Reining, 39, who buckled down on his finances in his late 20s in order to retire before 40, calls it "the book that changed my life" on his blog.

"You Are a Badass at Making Money" by Jen Sincero

Jen Sincero went from earning $28,000 a year as a freelance writer to a high-earning success coach and No. 1 New York Times best-selling author. She goes into detail about her journey in "You Are a Badass at Making Money," the second in her "You Are a Badass" book series.

Using comical personal anecdotes, Sincero will teach you what could be holding you back from building wealth, how to tap into your natural ability to earn money and the mentality you need to get rich.

"Business Adventures" by John Brooks

Rich people tend to believe that starting a business is the fastest way to make money. This read, endorsed by self-made billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, will teach you just how to do that.

Don't let the 1969 publication date throw you off. While a lot has changed in the business world since the 1960s, the fundamentals of building a strong business have not, Gates notes in a review, adding, "Brooks's deeper insights about business are just as relevant today as they were back then."

"The Automatic Millionaire" by David Bach

Self-made millionaire and co-founder of AE Wealth Management David Bach exposes a handful of money misconceptions in his easy-to-read best-seller.

As you'll learn in "The Automatic Millionaire," you don't need a budget, you don't need to make a lot of money and you don't even need willpower to get ahead.

"The Little Book of Common Sense Investing" by John C. Bogle

One of the most effective ways to build wealth is to invest wisely.

John Bogle, founder of the Vanguard Group and creator of the world's first index fund, details the simplest and most efficient strategy: low-cost index funds. Warren Buffett also says that every investor, large-scale and small, should pick up a copy.

"Think and Grow Rich" by Napoleon Hill

Journalist Napoleon Hill researched more than 500 self-made millionaires, including Andrew Carnegie, Henry Ford and Charles M. Schwab, before releasing this 1937 bestseller.

This timeless personal finance classic will help you understand that mastering your money has more to do with mindset and overcoming psychological barriers than anything else, and it teaches you how to start thinking your way to success.

