'Deliberate' drone flights shut down London Gatwick airport, stranding thousands of travelers

Drone sightings shut down London's Gatwick Airport on Wednesday night and the second-busiest U.K. airport remained closed on Thursday as law enforcement investigated what it called a "deliberate act."

The incident stranded thousands of passengers during the busy Christmas travel period, as flights were grounded, while others were diverted to other airports. Gatwick serves more than 100,000 passengers a day, making it the second-busiest in the country after London Heathrow.

The drone flights near Gatwick's airfield appeared to be "deliberate" but not an act of terror, according to Sussex Police.

The incident highlights concerns among air safety regulators about preventing drones from flying close to aircraft and airfields, as the devices become more popular and easily obtainable.

Airlines offered passengers free flight changes due to the disruption. Budget carrier easyJet said it would reimburse travelers' "reasonable expenses" who arrange for alternative transportation.