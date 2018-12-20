The House voted Thursday to advance a spending bill with money for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall, further muddying the scramble to dodge a partial government shutdown by Friday.

The chamber moved the measure forward in a 221-179 vote. It suggests the House can pass the short-term spending legislation in an expected vote later Thursday night.

But the bill, which includes more than $5 billion for the border barrier, likely will not pass the Senate, increasing the chances that funding for seven agencies lapses after the midnight Friday deadline. Senators were told Thursday to prepare for potential votes Friday. The chamber convenes at noon.

The Senate unanimously approved a bill Wednesday night to keep the government running through Feb. 8 — without border wall money. Trump insisted Thursday that he would not sign it. It forced House Republicans to include the wall money in the new bill.

Both House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have unequivocally said congressional Democrats will not approve wall money. As Republicans need Democratic votes to pass spending legislation in the Senate, a partial shutdown is all but assured if the GOP insists on funding for the barrier.