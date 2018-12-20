Defense Secretary James Mattis is quitting because he doesn't agree with Trump

Defense Secretary James Mattis will be retiring at the end of February, telling President Donald Trump in a letter Thursday that he has "a right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours."

In his extraordinary letter to Trump, Mattis said that a long-held "core belief" of his "is that our strength as a nation is inextricably linked to the strength of our unique and comprehensive system of alliances and partnerships."

Without maintaining those alliances, he wrote, "we cannot protect our interests or serve" the role of an "indispensable nation in the free world."

The president has frequently lashed out at America's allies in France, the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany, while at times appearing to side with U.S. adversaries over his own officials.

"My views on treating allies with respect and also being clear-eyed about both malign actors and strategic competitors," Mattis said, "are strongly held and informed by over four decades of immersion in these issues."

Mattis' resignation comes on the heels of Trump's controversial plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

That announcement on Wednesday will reportedly take more than 2,000 U.S. servicemembers out of the country, ending the ground strategy against the Islamic State. Trump said in a tweet Wednesday morning that "we have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency."

Trump had announced Mattis' retirement in a pair of tweets Thursday. A new defense secretary will be named "shortly," Trump said.

A senior administration official told CNBC that Mattis told Trump he was resigning during a meeting Thursday. "He and the president had differences on some issues," that official said.

Mattis' celebrated military career spanned four decades. Prior to joining Trump's Cabinet, the four-star general was the head of U.S. Central Command, which directs military operations and oversaw the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He was known before and during his White House tenure for his even-keeled demeanor and strategic mind, and was broadly held in high esteem among Republicans and Democrats alike.

Mattis was also famed for his prolific reading habit, which he has attributed to his leadership success.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the president's announcement. A press officer for The Pentagon told CNBC "I have nothing to provide."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.