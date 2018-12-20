Tobacco giant Altria's investments in vaping, cannabis may give it what cigarettes can't

It's getting harder to be a cigarette company. Altria knows that.

Altria shelled out $14.6 billion to take large stakes in companies outside its traditional hold in cigarettes over the past two weeks — a 45 percent share of cannabis company Cronos and 35 percent stake in e-cigarette maker Juul. The latter, which valued Juul at $38 billion, prohibits Altria from taking a controlling interest for at least six years.

Juul made it clear from the beginning that a full sale was never on the table, a person familiar tells CNBC. The two deals — and terms that Altria was willing to accept — highlight the corner the company is in.

Altria's core business, selling cigarettes, is shrinking faster than expected. Smokers are dying, quitting or switching to e-cigarettes — and not the ones Altria makes. The company shuttered its MarkTen and GreenSmoke brands earlier this month, citing financial performance and tightening regulations.

Juul and Altria courted each other for 14 months, people familiar with the negotiations said. In that time, Altria watched Juul's sales grow to about $1.5 billion annually.

"We've been modeling [Juul's] financials for quite some time, and modeling their expected growth path," Altria CEO Howard Willard said Thursday on a call with investors and media. "And I have to tell you what continually happened was they exceeded our optimistic growth projections."

Both deals have the potential to transform Altria's business, or at least give it the kind of growth it's unlikely to see in its existing cigarette business.

"These investments complement our very strong core tobacco businesses and provide exciting opportunities for future growth," Willard said.