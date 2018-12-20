Not all money experts agree with O'Leary and Bach, though. Sethi argues that "you can't cut your way to growth," and gives the example of the waymillennials supposedly overspend on avocado toast.

"You may have seen an article going around telling you the only way to be a millionaire is to cut back on avocado toast," he tells CNBC Make It. But the idea of getting rich by buying less, he says, is "horrible" advice.

"Do you know how many avocado toasts you'd have to forego to get just a 20 percent down payment" on a median-priced home? "Is it 100? Is it 1,000? No, it's over 2,500 avocado toasts."

In other words, eliminating small, regular purchases is unlikely to help you save enough money to become wealthy. "There's a limit to how much you can cut," Sethi says, "but there is no limit to how much you can earn. You've got your salary. Negotiate it.

"Think about how much you can grow versus how much you can protect, and that is how you start crafting your own rich life."