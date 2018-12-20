VISIT CNBC.COM

Get To Work: With Suzy Welch

Suzy Welch: 3 habits that will make your boss and coworkers hate you

Stressed businesswoman with head in hands at office desk
Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury | Caiaimage | Getty Images

Research shows that when you have a good relationship with your boss, you're more motivated, a better performer and more likely to put in extra work to support your team.

That's why, in order to be successful at work, it's imperative that you avoid making the simple mistakes that can make your boss and coworkers hate you.

Bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch tells CNBC Make It that there are three things employees should avoid doing or saying at work at all costs:

1. Forcing your boss to explain your behavior

Suzy Welch: This is the single fastest way to make your boss hate you
Suzy Welch: This is the single fastest way to make your boss hate you   

Welch says whenever someone comes to her concerned that they've fallen out of their boss's good graces, she asks them one simple question: "Has your boss had to explain your behavior to anyone lately?"

If the answer is yes, then, she explains, "you've used up your boss's political capital, and that, I'm afraid, is the fastest way I know to make your boss dislike, resent and eventually want to get rid of you — even if you're great at your job."

She defines political capital as the leeway your boss has to ask higher-ups for favors the team might need, like "buying more time for a project or hiring extra people." Regardless of whether you're a hard worker, she says, no boss wants to use up their capital explaining or defending your mistakes.

Click here to read more about why this is the single fastest way to make your boss hate you.

2. Sloppy emails

Suzy Welch: The 4 email mistakes that make people hate you
Suzy Welch: The 4 email mistakes that make people hate you   

According to Welch, "emails are nothing less than written evidence of your organizational savvy." That's why it's crucial to develop proper email habits early in your career.

Welch says you should avoid sending emails that have a vague subject line, that CC the wrong people, that have a lot of grammatical errors and that include inappropriate sign-offs at the bottom.

"There's the pompous use of initials, the generic use of 'Best,' and the absence of a sign-off entirely, which is just kind of rude," she says. "My advice is to customize your sign-off for each email."

Welch explains that it's important to avoid these mistakes because emails "can so easily come back to help you or haunt you in your career — and they will."

Click here to read more about sloppy email mistakes to avoid.

3. Relying on business jargon

Suzy Welch: 4 business buzzwords that you should stop using immediately
Suzy Welch: Business buzzwords to erase from your vocabulary   

It's easy to rely on commonly used buzzwords to get your point across. But these words, according to Welch, are often meaningless. Using business jargon can make communications unclear, inarticulate and plain obnoxious.

To ensure that you aren't confusing or annoying your colleagues, Welch says you should avoid using phrases like "let's take this offline" and words including "empower," "ownership" and "bandwidth." She says that words like "bandwidth" are usually used to "gloss over your real reason for saying 'no,'" as in, "That's a great idea, but we just don't have the bandwidth for it right now."

Instead of beating around the bush, Welch says, you should just be honest about why something can't take place.

"I could go on and on, because, honestly, all buzzwords are bad," she says. "Fight like crazy to banish them from your vocabulary, and you might be surprised how truly empowered you become."

Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Instituteand a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker. Think you need Suzy to fix your career? Email her at gettowork@cnbc.com.

Click here to read more about the business buzzwords to banish from your vocabulary immediately.

Suzy Welch: 5 signs you're about to get fired—and what to do next
Suzy Welch: Here's how to know you're about to get fired   

