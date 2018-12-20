Suzy Welch: 3 habits that will make your boss and coworkers hate you

It's easy to rely on commonly used buzzwords to get your point across. But these words, according to Welch, are often meaningless. Using business jargon can make communications unclear, inarticulate and plain obnoxious.
To ensure that you aren't confusing or annoying your colleagues, Welch says you should avoid using phrases like "let's take this offline" and words including "empower," "ownership" and "bandwidth." She says that words like "bandwidth" are usually used to "gloss over your real reason for saying 'no,'" as in, "That's a great idea, but we just don't have the bandwidth for it right now."
Instead of beating around the bush, Welch says, you should just be honest about why something can't take place.
"I could go on and on, because, honestly, all buzzwords are bad," she says. "Fight like crazy to banish them from your vocabulary, and you might be surprised how truly empowered you become."
Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Instituteand a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker. Think you need Suzy to fix your career? Email her at gettowork@cnbc.com.
