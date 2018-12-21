The 2019 Acura RDX can compete with luxury crossovers that cost much more

The most common retort when you talk about Acura is that the cars are just "Hondas with leather" or warmed-over mainstream models. That simply doesn't apply to the RDX. A new platform is Acura-exclusive for now, meaning the compact RDX doesn't share its bones with the Honda CR-V.

Acura has struggled to get interiors right. To undercut rivals, we've often seen Honda tech and faux-premium materials. Now, Acura says its new models won't play that game. Things that look like wood are wood; things that look like metal are metal.

The result is an unmistakably luxurious interior befitting a $46,495 SUV, complete with a new infotainment system that won't show its face in any Honda. In order to mount a large screen up high, the company designed a new touchpad interface.