The 2019 Acura RDX can compete with luxury crossovers that cost much more

As the luxury arm of Honda, Acura has long struggled to gain recognition as a big-time player in the premium market. Despite a reputation for fun and reliable vehicles, the brand has had a hard time convincing buyers that its products are worth the premium over the equivalent Honda.
Enter the RDX, the most earnest attempt yet to change that perception. Completely redesigned for 2019, the compact crossover is going to duke it out with the luxury big dogs. After a week with an A-Spec model, we're convinced that the RDX is finally prepared for that kind of battle.