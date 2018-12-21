Asia Markets

Asian markets slip following Wall Street turmoil

  • Shares in Asia were broadly lower in morning trade.
  • Wall Street saw a second day of sharp sell-offs overnight, with the Nasdaq Composite briefly entering bear market territory during the trading session.
  • The U.S. Department of Justice charged two Chinese nationals on Thursday for participating in a global hacking campaign.

Stocks in Asia were broadly lower on Friday morning following the overnight market rout on Wall Street. The U.S. Department of Justice also charged two Chinese nationals on Thursday for participating in a global hacking campaign.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan saw a continued downward slide on Friday after declining by more than 2.5 percent in the previous trading session. In early trade, the benchmark index slid 0.58 percent. The Topix index also fell 0.84 percent.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi traded lower by 0.17 percent.

In Australia, the ASX 200 lost its earlier gains to trade fractionally lower.

Chinese hackers charged

The mainland Chinese markets, closely watched in relation with Beijing's trade spat with Washington, are set to open at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

On Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department announced charges against two Chinese nationals for being part of a global hacking campaign. The two individuals, Zhu Hua and Zhang Shilong, are charged with conspiring to commit computer intrusions and wire fraud, as well as aggravated identity theft. It was part of campaigns that lasted for years, as they sought to steal from several foreign governments and dozens of companies. The two men remain at large.

Prosecutors also accused the two of operating in conjunction with the Chinese government.

"China will find it difficult to pretend that it is not responsible for this action," Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said at a press conference.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

Wall Street sees second day of declines

In overnight market action stateside, stocks saw a second day of sharp sell-offs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 464.06 points to close at 22,859.6 — bringing its two-day declines to more than 800 points and its 5-day losses to more than 1,700 points. The S&P 500 shed 1.58 percent to end the trading day at 2,467.41 while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.6 percent and closed at 6,528.41 after dipping into bear market territory during the session.

The Cboe Volatility Index — one of the market's best gauges of marketplace fear — rose above 30.

The Dow and Nasdaq posted their lowest closes since October 2017, while the S&P 500 finished at its lowest level since September 2017.

Stocks fell to the low for the day after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan announced that President Donald Trump would not sign a temporary government funding resolution. Following the announcement, more political turmoil in the White House ensued when Defense Secretary James Mattis resigned from his post over disagreements with Trump.

The moves Thursday came one day after the Fed decided to hike its benchmark overnight lending rate by one quarter point in the prior session. The Dow fell more than 350 points following the Fed's decision and pushed the major indexes to new lows for the year.

Oil prices plunge

Amid the slide in the stock markets on Thursday, oil prices plummeted to their lowest levels in more than a year, continuing a sell-off which has been driven by concerns about oversupply.

International benchmark Brent crude futures dropped $2.89, or 5.05 percent, to settle at $54.35 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined by $2.29, or 4.75 percent, to settle at $45.88 a barrel.

Brent hit a session low of $54.28 a barrel, its lowest price since mid-September 2017, while WTI sank to $45.67, its lowest price since late August 2017.

Both major oil futures contracts have fallen more than 35 percent from multi-year highs reached at the beginning of October.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.394 after seeing an earlier high of 97.041.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 111.20 after touching lows above 112.5 in the previous session. The Australian dollar was at $0.7118 after a turbulent session yesterday which saw it touching highs above $0.714

— CNBC's Thomas Franck, Kate Fazzini, Kevin Breuninger and Reuters contributed to this report.

— Correction: This story has been updated to correctly reflect the day of trading in Asia.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
BHP
---
FMG
---
RIO
---
OIL
---
AUD/USD
---
BRENT
---
USD/JPY
---
USD INDEX
---
VIX
---
NASDAQ
---
S&P 500
---
DJIA
---
NIKKEI
---
ASX 200
---
HSI
---
KOSPI
---
ASX 200
---
.NKXQ
---
NIKKEI
---
SHANGHAI
---