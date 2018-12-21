Asian markets slip following Wall Street turmoil

Stocks in Asia were broadly lower on Friday morning following the overnight market rout on Wall Street. The U.S. Department of Justice also charged two Chinese nationals on Thursday for participating in a global hacking campaign.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan saw a continued downward slide on Friday after declining by more than 2.5 percent in the previous trading session. In early trade, the benchmark index slid 0.58 percent. The Topix index also fell 0.84 percent.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi traded lower by 0.17 percent.

In Australia, the ASX 200 lost its earlier gains to trade fractionally lower.