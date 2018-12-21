JP Morgan outlines three reasons to buy Asia stocks

Asian shares have had a wild ride in 2018, with major markets set to end the year in negative territory. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management likes them.

Greater China markets have so far been among the biggest losers in Asia. The Shenzhen composite has fallen by around 30 percent this year, while the Shanghai composite has chalked up a loss of more than 20 percent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index has shed nearly 15 percent.

Other Asian markets haven't been spared. Japan's Nikkei 225 is down more than 10 percent this year, while South Korea's Kospi is nearly 17 percent lower.

The "market has been very difficult this year, but actually we remain long-term positive on Asia. And we think this is now a time to build core strategic positions," Janet Tsang, Asia Pacific and emerging markets investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Asset management, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Friday.

Tsang is not the only one who likes Asian markets. Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist for Asia and emerging markets, Jonathan Garner, told CNBC on Thursday that he's "outright bullish" on markets in Asia.

Such optimism comes as investors are increasingly worried about a global economic slowdown. Those fears have sent financial markets worldwide on a volatile ride in recent months. But Tsang said there are three reasons why investors should stay invested in Asia.