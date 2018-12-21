Founder of billion-dollar travel app Klook: Being an outsider gave my business the edge

Eric Gnock Fah never quite felt like he belonged.

From growing up in one of the few Chinese families on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius, to studying in the U.S. and later working in Hong Kong, Gnock Fah spent much of his youth trying to get by in a place that wasn't quite home.

At times, it was isolating. But it also gave him the inspiration to start a business to help with that very problem.

Gnock Fah is the co-founder and chief operations officer of Klook, a travel app designed to help people live more like locals when travelling abroad. Spotting an opportunity to capitalize on Asia's growing tourism industry, he set up the platform in 2014 with two fellow co-founders to handle holidaymakers' in-destination bookings, from transport to activities and experiences.