8 simple money habits that will help you earn more in 2019

On the topic of investing, another easy way to dip your toes in is to contribute to your 401(k) plan if your company offers one. The more you can set aside, the better, but at minimum try to contribute enough to get the full employer match. It's essentially free money.

Next, work towards increasing your contributions consistently, either every six months, at the end of the year or when you get a bonus or a raise.

Check online to see if you can set up "auto-increase," which allows you to choose the percentage you want to increase your contributions by and how often. This way, you won't forget to up your contributions, or talk yourself out of setting aside a larger chunk.