7 books that everyone should read in 2019, recommended by execs from Twitter, Square and more

Author: Hector Garcia, Francesc Miralles

What it's about: This book explores ikigai, a Japanese concept of living and doing with joy, providing a framework for living with purpose.

Why you should read it: "It is an inspiring book that motivates us to continuously strive to find our passion and pursue only what makes us fulfilled," says Rachel Drori, founder and CEO of Daily Harvest, a subscription box company. "I started [Daily Harvest] because of my passion to keep myself and my family healthy, and it grew into an initiative to bring more fruits and vegetables into everyone's life. Reading 'Ikigai' inspires me to keep at it."