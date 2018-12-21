US futures point to partial rebound at Friday's open after two-day rout

U.S. futures on Thursday evening stateside pointed to a limited recovery for stocks on Wall Street at Friday's open, a day after the major indexes saw a tumble for the second day in a row.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 24 points, but implied an opening gain of 113.40 for the Dow at Friday's open, as of 1:21 a.m. ET Friday. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointed to opening gains for the other two major stock indexes stateside.

On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 464.06 points to close at 22,859.6 — bringing its two-day declines to more than 800 points and its 5-day losses to more than 1,700 points. The S&P 500 shed 1.58 percent to end the trading day at 2,467.41 while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.6 percent and closed at 6,528.41 after dipping into bear market territory during the session.

The Cboe Volatility Index — one of the market's best gauges of marketplace fear — rose above 30.