Billionaire Bill Gates is known as an epic gift-giver. He often participates in Reddit's annual Secret Santa gift exchange, in which Reddit users are matched up with Internet strangers to give presents. Last year, Gates gifted a refrigerator-sized box of feline-themed gifts to a cat lover.

This year, Gates was matched with a Redditor who has so far remained anonymous but self-describes as a lover of yarn and natural fibers, a crocheter, as well as an owner of four dogs, four cats and a miniature horse. So Gates decided to give his giftee a personalized and creative gift, keeping those qualities in mind.

"I know you love making cards, so I've included lots of them in your gift: greeting cards, postcards, even playing cards! I may have tucked one card into a hiding place too," Gates writes in his letter to his giftee. "And look around for a special greeting from one of your favorite authors."