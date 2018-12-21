Here's who will be affected if the government shuts down

A partial government shutdown looks probable as President Donald Trump digs in his heels on his demand to fund a border wall.

Congress has until midnight Friday to either pass spending bills for seven federal agencies, or approve a stopgap spending measure that would push off a potential shutdown. If those efforts fail, the closure could affect hundreds of thousands of Americans' jobs through the holidays.

Trump wants $5 billion in funding to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and has said he would be "proud" to shut the government down if Congress doesn't accede to his demand.

The Office of Management and Budget started notifying federal agencies Thursday that they should prepare for a shutdown. Yet since lawmakers have already funded large portions of the government through the 2019 fiscal year, the current crisis would only shut down parts of the government. The unfunded agencies make up about a quarter of the government.

This is what could happen if there is a shutdown this weekend: