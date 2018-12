Ready to sip on some champagne? Isle says make sure to hold the cork steady and turn the bottle, pointing it away from people. Isle notes the cork pops out at 40 miles per hour " about the same pressure as a car tire."

And keep your champagne chilled because if it's too warm the wine editor says the champagne will foam out.

Finally he says, "don't chill down in the freezer and then forget about it - because it will explode in your freezer and you will be bummed."

