Amazon's Fire TV can do more than stream videos: Impress your family with these tricks

If you and your loved ones are watching a movie and want to decide where to go to dinner, you can all look together instead of crowding around a phone. All you have to do is speak to Alexa on your Fire TV.

To do that:

Hold the microphone button on your Alexa voice remote.

Say something like "Alexa, show me nearby sushi restaurants."

Alexa will show you a few nearby restaurants with Yelp ratings.

Select one with the remote to see the address, hours and distance from you.

Those are some of my favorite tips that I'm not sure everyone knows about. You can ask Alexa for tips no matter what app you're in by holding microphone button on your remote and saying "Alexa, what can I say?"

