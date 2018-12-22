Amazon's Fire TV can do more than stream videos: Impress your family with these tricks

Amazon's Fire TV products are great for streaming movies and listening to music on your television.
But there's a lot more to them. Here are a few tips and ticks that will help you get more out of your new Fire TV.
Ordering products on your TV st really useful in case you just got home, forgot to get something and have already sat down next to the TV. Just do this:
The Fire TV isn't the best place to browse the web, since it's clunky to do so by voice and without a full keyboard. But you can do it if you want to watch videos that are only available on the web. Here's how:
You can upload and view all of the photos you take on your iPhone or Android phone on an Amazon Fire TV. I also like that you use them as the screensaver, which basically turns your Fire TV into a giant photo frame when it's sitting idle. Here's how to set your family photos as the screen saver:
You can listen to books you've purchased from Audible on the Fire TV. This can be helpful if you start listening to an audio book on your commute and want to continue from the couch when you get home.
Here's how:
If you and your loved ones are watching a movie and want to decide where to go to dinner, you can all look together instead of crowding around a phone. All you have to do is speak to Alexa on your Fire TV.
To do that:
Those are some of my favorite tips that I'm not sure everyone knows about. You can ask Alexa for tips no matter what app you're in by holding microphone button on your remote and saying "Alexa, what can I say?"