Japan's trade deal with the US is a $50 billion question

A more balanced trade in motor vehicles — which account for 75 percent of the U.S. trade deficit with Japan — is also being sought. The United Auto Workers union is calling for quotas on Japanese vehicles and parts, with any quota increases subject to the growth of U.S.-made automobile exports to Japan.

The writing, finally, may be on the wall, even though Japan could be allowed some time to adjust to the new trading regime, especially in agricultural matters. But the Democrats are already warning the U.S. negotiators to tighten up the enforcement instruments and procedures.

And here is an interesting aside to the trade story from President Donald Trump's administration: Results of an opinion poll in Japan, published last Wednesday, showed that only 39 percent of respondents thought that the U.S.-Japan relations were "good" — down from 56 percent in last year's poll. Nearly 40 percent thought the relations were "bad," which was almost double from last year's 23 percent.

There is an unmistakable moral to those findings for America's worldly pundits, including some of those in the highest offices, calling for commitment and respect to friends and allies. Yes, but a rising hostility is what America is getting from a country whose security is unconditionally underwritten by the United States, and whose economy has flourished, and continues to grow, thanks to unlimited access to American wallets.

Still, what we are seeing in Japan now is a Kinderspiel, child's play, compared to Germany's extraordinary vilification of America and its leadership — another country that freeloads under the American security umbrella and continues to accumulate huge amounts of wealth as a result of $50 billion to $60 billion in annual trade surpluses with the U.S.

And here is what America's benevolence is getting in return: Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder asked the government, in a Sunday interview, not to take American advice about with whom it should not trade. Schroeder then recalled, as an apparent badge of honor, his refusal to follow the U.S. in its invasion of Iraq in 2003.

There is no need to take partisan or bipartisan sides in the ongoing trade debate. The simple truth is that U.S. friends and allies are questioning Washington ties as soon as the issues are raised about defense burden sharing and squaring their systematically and outrageously unbalanced trade accounts with the U.S.

Having made that long detour, let's go back to Japan's export problem.