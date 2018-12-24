10 jobs to apply to during the holidays that pay $60,000 or more

If you're looking to make a career change in 2019, then now is the perfect time to start your job search.

Currently, there are a record number of openings in the economy, putting job-seekers in the best position to strike gold on new opportunities.

To help steer you in the right direction, job site Glassdoor created a list of well-paying jobs you should apply to over the holidays. Glassdoor used data from its platform to figure out what top companies are hiring, the positions they have available, the salary range offered and the location.

Take a look below at 10 of the highest-paying jobs on the list: