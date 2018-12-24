4 common workplace fears to conquer in the new year

No matter how smart, successful or experienced you may be, everyone has moments of doubt or stress at work where they wonder if they're doing enough, if they could get fired, if they're qualified to handle this task.

But how you manage these feelings can define your entire career trajectory.

Experiencing some anxiety about job performance and career path is healthy, says psychologist Marla Deibler, executive director for the Center for Emotional Health of Greater Philadelphia. Those concerns can keep us motivated, actually get us out of bed in the morning, and warn us when we may be straying into dangerous territory with our workplace choices.

But sometimes we can let those worries get the better of us. Consistent self-doubt can derail our ambitions and lead to underperformance, undercut professional development, and damage relationships with coworkers and managers.

Here are four of the most common fears people encounter during their career and strategies you can use to overcome them: