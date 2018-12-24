Here are a bunch of things you can do with your new Amazon Echo

You might have received an Amazon Echo over the holidays. If you're like my parents, you might feel a little daunted by it and consider leaving it in the box for a while. But, you should set it up. It only takes a couple of minutes and there are a lot of cool things you can do with it.

Before we get started, make sure you have the Amazon Alexa app for iPhone or Android. You'll be using that app to take advantage of some of the tricks in this guide.

Then, once it's set up, come back to this guide. I have a some fun tips and tricks to get you started with your new Amazon Echo.