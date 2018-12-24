Facebook is the 'biggest concern' among the FAANG stocks, analyst says

One industry analyst has sounded the alarm on Facebook, calling the company the "biggest concern" among the so-called FAANG stocks.

"The digital economy operates on trust, and they've broken trust on so many levels," Ray Wang, principal analyst and founder at Silicon Valley-based Constellation Research, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

The FAANG stocks consist of Silicon Valley tech giants Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet.

Wang said many of Facebook's trust woes have been "centralized" around Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, who was in the spotlight after a New York Times report in mid-November about the executive and the social media company's internal operations.

The Times report came on the back of a series of scandals and incidents which have mired Facebook in controversy and sent its stock sinking in 2018. As of its last close after extended hours trade on Dec. 21, the company's stock price was more than 40 percent off its 52-week high.

Asked about the possibility of Sandberg departing from Facebook, Wang said it was "in the rumor category."

"I think there needs to be some kind of management change or some appointment that's someone that the market trusts to take care of these issues and to address privacy and cybersecurity in a stronger fashion than what's being done today," he said.