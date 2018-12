The one thing Kanter says he refuses to pay for is expensive bling. "I don't really go around and spend thousands and thousands of dollars on jewelry," says the 6-foot-11 basketball player. "I know my teammates [do]."

Kanter says when his teammates tell him to buy pricey jewelry, his thought is: "My gosh, this is not very smart," he tells CNBC Make It.

Kanter admits he has made mistakes with his finances, though: "I bought a house in Oklahoma City and as soon as I bought I'm like, 'What am I doing? It's Oklahoma City?' You know… it's an amazing city but I'm not there summertime and during the season I'm only there for like three and a half months so I'm like why did I buy buy this house?"

Kanter did sell the house, but it took him two years and he lost a small amount of money on the investment, he says.

